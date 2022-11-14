Raymond Martin (66), of Argyll View, admitted charges of causing grievous bodily injury by driving without due care and attention at Linn Road in the town on December 1 last year and failing to report the collision to police.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the pedestrian was crossing the road and she was struck by the reversing vehicle, sustaining a head injury and "shattered elbow".

The defendant stopped and "immediately came to her aid". She needed hospital treatment.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence barrister said the defendant was in the vehicle with his daughter and he was reversing to "perform a U-turn to go back up the road".

He said the defendant had a clear record; no previous points on his licence and has led a "blameless lifestyle".

The barrister said the defendant believed he had appropriately checked mirrors before the accident.

He said there had been a "stream of cars in front" of the defendant "and he had reversed back with the intention of taking an alternative route to cut out the long queue in front of him. It is not a matter of impatience".

The lawyer said although the 83-year-old had been "returned to her home," the defendant had then gone to his own home and was unaware that he was required to contact police.

The barrister said police had made a social media request for any witnesses which was seen by the defendant's daughter and Martin then "immediately" got in touch and told officers he had not been aware of his requirement to report the matter because he thought he had done everything he should have done.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the footage "really paints the picture, for me, exactly what happened".

He told the defendant: "At first blush it does appear very shocking. This was an 83-year-old lady who was crossing the road and it appears your vehicle hit her at some speed."

The judge said the victim suffered "significant injuries" and needed two operations in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

At the time of her statement in February this year she was still receiving treatment at the fracture clinic "and still did not have full use of her arm".

She also suffered a head injury which affected her memory and the 83-year-old said the collision had a "significant impact" on her life.