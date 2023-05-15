A man in dark clothing walking on the hard shoulder of the M2 motorway was taken to safety by police and then assaulted an officer.

Aaron David Foster (26), with an address given as Moira Road, Glenavy, assaulted a police officer on January 30 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told when police got to Foster on the motorway he "wasn't co-operating" and was "refusing to speak to police".

He was placed in the back of a police car and "taken to safety off the motorway". Foster was texting a friend saying he wouldn't speak to police.

A police officer then issued him with a Fixed Penalty Notice for being a pedestrian on a motorway.

On the way to an address, the defendant became abusive and he took off his seat belt and tried to open the police car door. He stood up in the back of the moving vehicle and the car had to pull over.

Foster kicked out and struggled with police and his shoulder hit an officer's cheek causing pain and swelling.

The prosecutor said that as a result of the assault, the officer's wisdom tooth had to be removed to access a cracked tooth and the officer still has "residual jaw pain".

A defence barrister said the defendant was remorseful and on the day in question his "mental health was extremely low". District Judge Rosie Watters said police had been assisting Foster. She said the officer "was only doing her job" and "only doing the right thing for him" but had gone through "pain and suffering" and had to get a wisdom tooth out - "how horrible".