A motorist caught doing 99mph has been given three penalty points and fined £150.

Chris Farag (32), of Sharman Road, Belfast, admitted speeding in a 70mph zone - the M22 motorway in County Antrim - and failing to produce a driving licence to police in relation to last October.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said in a plea by post the defendant said they had been picking a child up from school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge was told the defendant had been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice by police, which had not been paid, and the judge added: "I didn't realise they went that high."

Editorial image