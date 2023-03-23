Register
Penalty points for 99mph motorist

A motorist caught doing 99mph has been given three penalty points and fined £150.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT

Chris Farag (32), of Sharman Road, Belfast, admitted speeding in a 70mph zone - the M22 motorway in County Antrim - and failing to produce a driving licence to police in relation to last October.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said in a plea by post the defendant said they had been picking a child up from school.

The judge was told the defendant had been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice by police, which had not been paid, and the judge added: "I didn't realise they went that high."

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Judge White said he would keep the penalty points to three as the police had been "generous enough" to give a fixed penalty ticket.