Register
BREAKING

Penalty points for Glenarm motorist detected at 94mph in a 70mph zone

A Glenarm motorist, who was caught doing 94mph in a 70mph zone, was uninsured for the Audi car and has been given six penalty points and fined £275 at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Dec 2023, 18:12 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 18:16 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Jordan Magee (26), of Castle Street, was detected between Ballymena and Ballymoney on July 7 this year.

The court was told on Thursday (December 14) that there had been an oversight in the defendant being put on the insurance for the car which belonged to a family member.