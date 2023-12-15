Penalty points for Glenarm motorist detected at 94mph in a 70mph zone
A Glenarm motorist, who was caught doing 94mph in a 70mph zone, was uninsured for the Audi car and has been given six penalty points and fined £275 at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Jordan Magee (26), of Castle Street, was detected between Ballymena and Ballymoney on July 7 this year.
The court was told on Thursday (December 14) that there had been an oversight in the defendant being put on the insurance for the car which belonged to a family member.