A motorist involved in a four car pile-up on the M2 motorway has admitted driving without due care and attention.

Emilia Gordon (26), of Haddington Hill in Lisburn, was involved in a collision around 5.30pm on February 15 this year near Templepatrick.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had received treatment by ambulance staff and the vehicle had "extensive damage".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had attempted to perform an "emergency stop" but had struck the vehicle in front.