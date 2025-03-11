Penalty points for motorist (75) whose vehicle hit pedestrian

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:51 BST
A 75-year-old motorist whose vehicle struck a pedestrian on November 3 last year at the junction of Clarke Court and Lough Road in Antrim town has admitted driving without due care and attention and has been given nine penalty points and a fine of £400.

Pauline Hanna, of Brantwood Gardens in Antrim town, was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The court was told the defendant had been going to pick up a friend to go to a "church meeting".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said it had been "dark at the time" of the collision.

The pedestrian was injured, a prosecutor said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious matter" and if the defendant had not had a 50-year clear driving record she would have been banned.

