Penalty points for Portstewart motorist who exceeded 70mph speed limit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie Sloan (31), of Heatherlea Avenue, Portrstewart, was detected on the "M2" on June 18, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
The prosecutor said it was a "police observation" case in which officers saw a vehicle pass them "at speed" and they followed at a speed which they estimated to be 100mph over a distance of 0.4 miles.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court heard the defendant had a previously clear record and had no points on his licence.
A defence solicitor said the defendant accepted he had exceeded 70mph and may have been "in and around 90mph" but did not believe it was 100mph.
The lawyer said the defendant is a music teacher and part-time musician who travels all over Ireland.
The solicitor added: "He indicates he saw the flashing lights of the police vehicle and he thought they were trying to go on past him so he then sped up to get past the car on the inside lane."