A motorist who admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit has been given three penalty points and fined £100.

Jamie Sloan (31), of Heatherlea Avenue, Portrstewart, was detected on the "M2" on June 18, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The prosecutor said it was a "police observation" case in which officers saw a vehicle pass them "at speed" and they followed at a speed which they estimated to be 100mph over a distance of 0.4 miles.

The court heard the defendant had a previously clear record and had no points on his licence.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence solicitor said the defendant accepted he had exceeded 70mph and may have been "in and around 90mph" but did not believe it was 100mph.

The lawyer said the defendant is a music teacher and part-time musician who travels all over Ireland.