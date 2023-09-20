Register
Penalty points for Portstewart motorist who exceeded 70mph speed limit

A motorist who admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit has been given three penalty points and fined £100.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 19:35 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST
Jamie Sloan (31), of Heatherlea Avenue, Portrstewart, was detected on the "M2" on June 18, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The prosecutor said it was a "police observation" case in which officers saw a vehicle pass them "at speed" and they followed at a speed which they estimated to be 100mph over a distance of 0.4 miles.

The court heard the defendant had a previously clear record and had no points on his licence.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A defence solicitor said the defendant accepted he had exceeded 70mph and may have been "in and around 90mph" but did not believe it was 100mph.

The lawyer said the defendant is a music teacher and part-time musician who travels all over Ireland.

The solicitor added: "He indicates he saw the flashing lights of the police vehicle and he thought they were trying to go on past him so he then sped up to get past the car on the inside lane."