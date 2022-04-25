Penalty points for Templepatrick motorist

Harry Buckley (20), of Antrim Road, had a charge of driving without due care and attention at Ballybrentragh Road, Dunadry, withdrawn to proceed by way of a driver improvement scheme.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (April 21) the defendant had a previously clear record.
The court heard there was a report of a single vehicle collision when damage was caused to a pole and fence.
The defendant left the scene.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant “had taken a particular corner too quickly”.
When told courts could impose between five and 10 penalty points for failing to stop and failing to remain, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said: “That is a bit draconian”.