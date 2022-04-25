Loading...

Penalty points for Templepatrick motorist

A Templepatrick man who admitted failing to stop and report a collision on November 20 last year has been given five penalty points and fined £200.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:06 pm

Harry Buckley (20), of Antrim Road, had a charge of driving without due care and attention at Ballybrentragh Road, Dunadry, withdrawn to proceed by way of a driver improvement scheme.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (April 21) the defendant had a previously clear record.

The court heard there was a report of a single vehicle collision when damage was caused to a pole and fence.

The defendant left the scene.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant “had taken a particular corner too quickly”.

When told courts could impose between five and 10 penalty points for failing to stop and failing to remain, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said: “That is a bit draconian”.

