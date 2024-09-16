Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 80-year-old woman received ‘severe facial injuries’ after a large piece of masonry was thrown through the window of a Co Down house.

The PSNI revealed that the incident happened in the Gallows Street area of Dromore on Friday 13th September 2024 between 10pm and 10.30pm.

"A large piece of masonry was thrown through the front window of a property on Gallows Street, hitting an 80 year old female in the face causing severe facial injuries,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

"If you have any information in relation to this investigation please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 1675 of 13/09/24.”