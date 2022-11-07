Seventy-year-old Kieran Oliver Flannigan, from Park View, was also fined £20 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to produce his driving licence.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that the defendant vehicle was detected travelling at 42mph in a 30mph zone at Moneyhaw Road, Moneymore, on July 15 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was offered a fixed penalty but did not avail of it because he only had the plastic part of his licence.

Court hammer.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had produced the plastic part of his licence to police, but did not have the paper part and was unable to take up the fixed penalty.

He stressed Flannigan had a clear record and now relied on his daughter to do his administrative work.

Advertisement