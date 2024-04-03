Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At Newry Magistrates Court, 72-year-old Mervyn Hanna was charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on November 9 last year.

Hanna, from Hall Road, Donaghcloney, is accused of intentionally attempting to communicate with a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, which was intended to encourage the said child to make a sexual communication.

Giving evidence to the court, a police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the offence.

While none of the alleged facts were opened, it is understood the charge arises after a so-called paedophile hunter sting in Kilkeel which was captured on video.

The communication is alleged to have been with a decoy profile of a 13-year-old girl.

In court on Wednesday, Hanna’s defence solicitor said he had made it clear during interview the case should be dealt with under the Indictable Case Process (ICP) scheme and fast-tracked to the crown court.

He added: “This should go swiftly to the next stage and I ask the court to decide the best way to achieve that rather than bring my client back. The sooner we can get a date the better.”

District Judge Peter Magill asked whether there is a young victim involved but the solicitor confirmed “there is no injured party.”