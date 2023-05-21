A 74-year-old-year Maghera pensioner who was spotted secreting a bottle of vodka within his jacket before walking out of a supermarket in the town without paying, has been jailed for a month.

Edward Francis Dillon, from Sunnyside Park in the town, pleaded guilty to stealing the vodka, valued £15, from Bradleys Centra on April 21.

Dillon, who appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17) by video link from Maghaberry Prison, was also given a Conditional Discharge for six months for indecent behaviour arising out of a separate incident.

Prosecuting counsel told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that Dillon entered the supermarket at Coleraine Road, Maghera, at 4.40pm and as he left the tag alarm sounded.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said Dillon made no attempt to purchase the vodka and CCTV showed him secreting the bottle within his jacket.

Police later called at his address and spoke to Dillon who was wearing the same clothes he had on in the CCTV footage, the prosecutor continued.

He said Dillon told police he had no money to pay for the vodka and that he had removed the tag with pliers.

Continuing, he said on June 8 2021 at 12.50pm police observed the defendant urinating on a wall outside the bus station in Union Road, Magherafelt, in full view of members of the public.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said Dillon has been in custody for the equivalent of just short of two months.