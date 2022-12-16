A Lisburn judge has ordered a Dunmurry pensioner to complete an 18-month probation order after he admitted to six counts of theft from local shops.

Albert John McVeigh (70), whose address was given as Hawthorn Park in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (December 15) to face five charges of theft from the Eurospar at Lady Wallace Road in Lisburn, and one further charge of theft from the Eurospar at Queensway Road.

The court heard that on six separate occasions between April 4 and July 16, the defendant stole a number of low value items from the stores, including coffee, biscuits, and newspapers. The total value of the goods stolen amounted to £92.47.

Defence told the court that McVeigh had 53 previous convictions on record for “a whole series of matters”.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

He continued: “He leads a very isolated life and has no contact with his family.

"He had financial difficulties at the time and he succumbed to temptation.

"He now recognises this is a blight on the local shops who are troubled with this type of activity all the time and it puts the viability of the shops and jobs at risk.

"I would ask the court to take a benign approach and allow him to engage with Probation.”

Imposing the 18 month probation order, District Judge Rosie Waters told the defendant she was imposing it to “keep you out of trouble.”

She added: “If you breach the order you will be brought back before the court.”