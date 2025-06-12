A number of people escaped uninjured after an arson attack at Larne Leisure Centre on Wednesday evening (June 11).

The Tower Road premises were set alight in what police described as a shocking incident which could have had ever more serious consequences.

It came during a third night of disorder across areas of the province.

In a statement the PSNI said: “In Larne, officers responded to a report the local leisure centre had been set alight in a shameful arson attack.

Police enquiries are ongoing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the fire at Larne Leisure Centre. Photo: Presseye

"Shockingly, people were inside the building at the time of this fire – thankfully no injuries were reported – and we could have been looking at a completely different situation.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing today in relation to the circumstances surrounding the fire.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it responded around 8.25pm to the first of two incidents in the area.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels. Firefighters ventilated the property and made the building safe.

PSNI at Larne leisure centre after it was set on fire. Photo: Press Eye

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 10.24pm.

“At 9.52pm firefighters were also called to reports of rubbish on fire on Tower Road. Firefighters used beaters and knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 10.10pm.”

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council confirmed following disturbances in Ballymena, the leisure facility was made available on Tuesday evening as an Emergency Rest Centre. However, it added, “families have all been safely relocated” and were no longer availing of the facility.

Police came under attack for a third night in Ballymena on Wednesday. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Masked Protestors

In neighbouring Carrickfergus, some masked protestors blocked roads in the Marine Highway area which resulted in traffic disruption.

A teenager was also arrested in the Newtownabbey area in connection with disorder in the Station Road area.

Meanwhile, in Ballymena officers again came under sustained attack with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks thrown at them.

Police say this hatchet was among the items hurled at officers in Ballymena. Photo provided by PSNI

“Nine officers were injured – thankfully, none of our officers reported serious injuries – and remained on duty.

“Two men aged in their 20s and one in their 30s, along with two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and other offences in connection with the disorder.

"Officers also discharged a number of Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) and the water cannon was deployed once again in an attempt to disperse and calm crowds.”

There was disorder in Coleraine too, while police say associated protests passed without incident in the Antrim and Lisburn areas.

“In Belfast, our officers dealt with a number of protests across the city – these were also mainly peaceful – travel was disrupted within the city for a short period of time in the Shankill and Shore Road areas.”

Following a significant policing operation calm was restored to all areas at around 1am on Thursday (June 12).

Commenting on Wednesday night’s events, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “This criminal behaviour has no place on the streets of Northern Ireland and is completely unacceptable.

“What we witnessed last night has caused fear and huge disruption within our communities, including to our local transport network and community services. Police officers came under attack from petrol bombs, fireworks and heavy masonry.

“A hatchet was also thrown at police lines during this disorder in a clear attempt to seriously injure our officers – and I thank them once again for their continued efforts putting themselves on the line keeping our streets safe.

“We made six arrests last night during this disorder and more will follow. We are working hard to identify all those responsible in this criminal disorder, and those involved will be dealt with using the full force of the law.

“We are now in the process of gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage of yesterday’s disorder, and anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions and its impact. I would also appeal for calm voices and cool heads to reduce tensions.”