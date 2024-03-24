Person arrested on Translink Northern Ireland Railways train with items suspected to have been stolen
A police spokesperson said a person on board the train ‘caught the attention’ of officers from the Safe Transport Team on Monday.
The person was subsequently stopped and searched and then arrested for possession of a Class C and Class B drug with intent to supply.
"A number of items were also found in their possession that police suspected to be stolen,” the PSNI spokesperson added.
“Later searches also recovered more suspected stolen property and drugs. The person continues to help police with their enquiries.”
Among the items seized include watches, various pieces of jewellery, headphones and ear buds. Photographs have been posted on the Police Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook page.
Anyone who believes any of the items could be theirs is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number CC1365 of 18/03/2024.