A police spokesperson said a person on board the train ‘caught the attention’ of officers from the Safe Transport Team on Monday.

The person was subsequently stopped and searched and then arrested for possession of a Class C and Class B drug with intent to supply.

"A number of items were also found in their possession that police suspected to be stolen,” the PSNI spokesperson added.

Some of the items which police suspect have been stolen. Picture: PSNI

“Later searches also recovered more suspected stolen property and drugs. The person continues to help police with their enquiries.”

Among the items seized include watches, various pieces of jewellery, headphones and ear buds. Photographs have been posted on the Police Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook page.