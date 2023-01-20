Police will be conducting regular patrols in the Dermont Crescent area of Mallusk over the coming days following an incident earlier this week which saw a member of the public sustain “a minor head injury”.

Commenting on the incident, in a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports of anti-social behaviour involving a group of over 15 young people in the Dermont Crescent area of Newtownabbey on the evening of Wednesday, January 18.

"What started as a number of young people throwing compacted snow at each other, developed into an incident in which a member of the public sustained a minor head injury."

Police are appealing for witnesses in a bid to identify the person who caused the injury.

District Commander Superintendent Gerry McGrath explained: “Our teams have been out engaging with residents door-to-door and listening to the concerns of local residents. As a result we will be conducting regular patrols of the area over the coming days. We are also appealing for your help to identify the individual who caused the injury.

“I would encourage anyone who witnessed this activity in the area of Dermont Crescent on Wednesday evening to contact us on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 1752 of 18/01/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/