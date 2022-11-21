Christopher McCrory (38), of Mill Green, Doagh, had taken his partner's Mini Cooper without permission and he was uninsured and had no driving licence.The defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 17) the defendant made a journey in connection with work on August 24 this year.The defendant was given six penalty points and fined £600.
'Personalised number plate attracted police attention'
A defence solicitor said police attention was drawn to a vehicle by a "personalised number plate" and offences then came to light.