Petrol bomb attack in Coleraine

Police are investigating the incident.

At approximately 12.30am police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of the property.

The occupant managed to kick it away however the door was badly damaged during the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

Two males aged 17 and 18 have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have any information that could assist with the investigation,is asked to contact detectives on 101quoting reference 28 of 25/05/22.