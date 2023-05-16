Sergeant Thompson said: “At approximately 12.30am we received a report of a van on fire in the Greenland Parade area of the town. Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished.
“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 31 of 16/05/23.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org
Crimestoppers is a national charity which works in partnership with the police and the media to help fight crime.