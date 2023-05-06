Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
3 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
3 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
4 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
4 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
10 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Petrol bomb found outside Ballymena property after window smashed

Detectives are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was found outside a property in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday (May 6).

By Terry Ferry
Published 6th May 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 15:46 BST

It was reported shortly after 11.10am that sometime overnight a window had been smashed at a house in the Drumtara area. The broken remains of a petrol bomb, which failed to ignite, were found on the ground outside.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 672 of 6/5/23.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .

Most Popular
Editorial image.Editorial image.
Editorial image.
Read More
Two arrested after suspected military-style assault weapon and over £50,000 of d...

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .