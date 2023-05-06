Detectives are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was found outside a property in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday (May 6).

It was reported shortly after 11.10am that sometime overnight a window had been smashed at a house in the Drumtara area. The broken remains of a petrol bomb, which failed to ignite, were found on the ground outside.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 672 of 6/5/23.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .

