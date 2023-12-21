Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb being thrown at a property in the Circular Road area of Larne today (Thursday, December 21).

Detective Chief Inspector Brennan said: “At around 4am this morning, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service made a report to police that a petrol bomb was thrown at the roof of a property in the area, following a call they had received about a fire.

“The object thrown did not smash, but did cause minor scorch damage to the roof. It was also reported that a man was inside the property at the time of the incident, but was thankfully not injured.

