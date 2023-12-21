Petrol bomb thrown at property in Larne
Detective Chief Inspector Brennan said: “At around 4am this morning, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service made a report to police that a petrol bomb was thrown at the roof of a property in the area, following a call they had received about a fire.
“The object thrown did not smash, but did cause minor scorch damage to the roof. It was also reported that a man was inside the property at the time of the incident, but was thankfully not injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information that may be able to assist with the investigation, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 235 21/12/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”