A woman escaped injury after a property was attacked by a petrol bomb in Waringstown this morning (Friday).

Police are appealing for information about a petrol bomb incident in Waringstown. Photo by: Pacemaker

Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Main Street area of the Co Down village.

Sergeant Dempster said: “Shortly before 4:55am, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown into a garden in the area. The object smashed but is not believed to have caused any damage. It was reported that a woman was inside the property during the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information that may be able to assist with the investigation, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 163 17/11/23.