Petrol bomb thrown at property in Waringstown Main Street
Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Main Street area of the Co Down village.
Sergeant Dempster said: “Shortly before 4:55am, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown into a garden in the area. The object smashed but is not believed to have caused any damage. It was reported that a woman was inside the property during the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information that may be able to assist with the investigation, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 163 17/11/23.
Alternatively, Sergeant Dempster added, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.