A pharmacist who had a "tremendous fall from grace" after he stole over 25,000 diazepam tablets in a breach of trust has been ordered to do 200 hours of Community Service.

Aidan Graham (40), of Straid Road, Ahoghill, stole diazepam from MediCare Pharmacy Group between January 1 in 2021 and March 21 in 2024.

He previously pleaded guilty to that charge and also admitted being in possession of diazepam.

He was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday which heard he had worked at the MediCare Pharmacy in Ahoghill but was suspended by his professional body the Pharmaceutical Society and they have still to finalise their deliberations.

A prosecutor said the defendant had taken "over 25,000 diazepam tablets" and it was estimated he had been stealing 80 diazepam tablets a week.

She said the defendant said work, social and personal pressures had built up since the Covid lockdown and the tablets were for personal use but sometimes he only used a proportion of a box and disposed of the rest.

He had been a pharmacist since 2011 and a defence barrister said until the time of this offence the defendant had an "exemplary and unblemished work record".

She said Graham is extremely remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed by his actions. She said the offending began during the Covid pandemic and as manager in a pharmacy he was under significant pressure.

He was experiencing "difficult personal issues" and was struggling with physical illness for which treatment had been unsuccessful and during "isolation" he "turned to diazepam to self-medicate".

The barrister said the defendant has addressed his issues with diazepam. She said the defendant did not use all the tablets and had disposed of them "appropriately".

The court heard he is no longer working in pharmaceutical industry and he now works for a wholesale business.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Community Service was an alternative to prison. He said: "It is always a tremendous fall from grace for any professional person to commit a criminal offence of this nature."

The judge said Graham had been employed in a "position of trust" which had been breached. He said the defendant had a clear record, had pleaded guilty, and had expressed remorse.

As a "direct alternative" to imprisonment the judge ordered the defendant to do 200 hours of Community Service.