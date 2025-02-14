Phone seized in Ballymoney search by police investigating criminality linked to north Antrim UDA

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:53 BST

Police investigating criminality linked to the north Antrim UDA have conducted a search in Ballymoney on Friday, February 14.

A mobile phone was seized and taken away for further examination during the search by detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch.

Detective Inspector Pyper said: "We are committed to tackling organised crime and will take every opportunity to investigate those involved in this type of criminality.

“I would ask anyone with any information or concerns to contact police on 101 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Anyone information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

