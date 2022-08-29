Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for information following the theft of the vehicle from the Coolmillish Road area of Tassagh on Wednesday 17 August.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A report was received that the black Toyota HiLux and a trailer had been stolen from outside a property sometime between 12.30 and 2.30am.

-

-

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 913 of 17/08/22,” said the PSNI spokesperson.