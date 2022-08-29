Pick up truck and trailer stolen from outside Co Armagh home
A pick up truck and trailer have been stolen from outside a Co Armagh home.
Police have appealed for information following the theft of the vehicle from the Coolmillish Road area of Tassagh on Wednesday 17 August.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A report was received that the black Toyota HiLux and a trailer had been stolen from outside a property sometime between 12.30 and 2.30am.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 913 of 17/08/22,” said the PSNI spokesperson.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.