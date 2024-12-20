Pick-up vehicle with trailer believed to have been used in theft of ATM machine from Antrim service station

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:32 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 16:50 BST

Police believe a pick-up type vehicle was used in the theft of an ATM machine from a service station on the Belfast Road in Antrim early on Friday (December 20).

In an appeal for information, Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “A report was received on Friday morning that the ATM containing a sum of cash had been removed from the wall of the premises sometime overnight and taken intact from the scene.

"We have conducted a number of forensic enquiries at the scene and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of our investigation.

Police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine from a service station on the Belfast Road in Antrim. Photo: Press EyePolice are investigating the theft of an ATM machine from a service station on the Belfast Road in Antrim. Photo: Press Eye
Police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine from a service station on the Belfast Road in Antrim. Photo: Press Eye

"At this stage we believe that the incident may have occurred at around 2.30am and involved a pick-up type vehicle towing a trailer.

“I would ask anyone travelling in the Belfast Road area of Antrim at the time of the incident and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 240 20/12/24."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

