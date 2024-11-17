Pilot receives penalty points for driving carelessly in a BMW at petrol pumps
Dillan Patel (24), with an address listed as Knocknagoney Road in Belfast, but now said to have moved to Scotland, committed the offence on February 1 this year.
The location of the incident was not mentioned in court.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick viewed CCTV footage of the collision.
The judge said: "In fairness to the defendant it does appear to be minimal contact." A defence solicitor said "minor damage" was caused to the other vehicle.
The court heard the defendant was identified through his number plate being captured on CCTV.
Charges of failing to stop, remain and report a collision were withdrawn by prosecutors and replaced with a careless driving charge. The defendant then pleaded guilty to that one charge.
The defence solicitor said the defendant is a "pilot" and has now moved to Scotland.
The defendant who had six penalty points already on his driving licence received three penalty points and a £100 fine for the offence before the court.