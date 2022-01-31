Army Technical Officers attended the scene in the Taghnevan area this morning and a number of people were evacuated from their homes.

Those who heard it say the bang appeared to come from the Taghnevan area but there were claims on social media that it was heard right across Lurgan it was so loud.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating after a pipe bomb detonated in the Dingwell Park area of Lurgan last night, Sunday 30th January.

PSNI seal off parts of Taghnevan, Lurgan, Co Armagh due to a security alert

“At around 9.25pm, it was reported that a loud bang was heard in the area, and the bathroom window of a property had been smashed.”

Inspector Conway said: “Following a number of proactive searches carried out last night (Sunday 30th January) and today (Monday 31st January), what is believed to be a detonated pipe bomb was located.

“A number of homes in the area were evacuated this morning as police and ammunition technical officers conducted searches.

“The device was taken away for further examination, and local residents were permitted to return to their homes.

Army Technical Officers at a security alert at Dingwell Park, Taghnevan, Lurgan, Co Armagh

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of this utterly reckless attack, carried out in a residential area, with no consideration given to who could have injured or killed.”

He continued: “Our investigations into this incident are continuing, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash cam footage, to get in touch.

“If you have any information that could help us, please call 101 and quote reference number 1863 of 30/01/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Army Technical Officers at a security alert at Dingwell Park, Taghnevan, Lurgan, Co Armagh

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle condemned the attack.

He said: “Whatever the cause of the blast, it was a reckless attack on a property with people inside. Those who carried out this attack did so without any regard to the safety of the entire community.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to bring it to the attention of the police.

“I will be meeting police to discuss the serious concerns of local residents about the blast and the activities of some individuals in the area.

“Those responsible need to end their reckless attacks and leave this community in peace.”

-

-