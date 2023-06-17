A pizza delivery driver was left left badly shaken after his car was hijacked in Derry / Londonderry on Friday, June 16.

Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: “At approximately 9.40pm, we received a report that a pizza delivery vehicle had been hijacked on Abercorn Road in the city.

"The driver was making a delivery when he was approached by two people who made off in his car in the direction of Lower Bennett Street.

Abercorn Road in Derry / Londonderry. Credit: Google.

"The driver was uninjured but left badly shaken by his ordeal.

"The car, black Ford Focus, was located a short time later in Letterkenny and two people were arrested by An Garda Síochána.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, seen the car or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2225 of 16/06/23.”

