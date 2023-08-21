Pizza driver caught doing 98mph on Cookstown carriageway was ‘in a hurry’ to make a delivery

A Tyrone motorist in a hurry to make a pizza delivery was detected travelling at 98mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Louise Stretton (43) from Dunore Avenue, Moygashel, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for two months.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant’s vehicle was detected driving at the speed over a distance of 194.7 metres in the direction of Moneymore on May 30.

The lawyer added that the carriageway has a 60mph speed limit.

Cookstown to Moneymore dual carriageway. Credit: Google Maps

A defence solicitor explained that Stretton, a mum-of-two, has been driving for 25 years and on this occasion was in a hurry to deliver a pizza.

He said the defendant has two jobs, the other involving shift work in a Cookstown store.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that the previous week she was given three penalty points also for speeding.