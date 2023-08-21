Pizza driver caught doing 98mph on Cookstown carriageway was ‘in a hurry’ to make a delivery
Louise Stretton (43) from Dunore Avenue, Moygashel, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for two months.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant’s vehicle was detected driving at the speed over a distance of 194.7 metres in the direction of Moneymore on May 30.
The lawyer added that the carriageway has a 60mph speed limit.
A defence solicitor explained that Stretton, a mum-of-two, has been driving for 25 years and on this occasion was in a hurry to deliver a pizza.
He said the defendant has two jobs, the other involving shift work in a Cookstown store.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that the previous week she was given three penalty points also for speeding.
Mr O’Hare said it was an “excessive speed” for which there was no justification.