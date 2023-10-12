Plain clothed and uniformed officers deployed to Portadown town centre to tackle illegal drugs and anti-social behaviour
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is not known at this stage if any arrests were made by the PSNI.
-
-
It is understood that the police operation involved quite a number of officers who were deployed across Portadown town centre. The use of illegal drugs the town centre has become more commonplace in recent years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: “Last night officers from B section Armagh conducted an operation in Portadown town centre targeting the ongoing anti social behaviour and illegal drug use.
"Both plain clothes and uniform officers were deployed in the operation. We will continue to have a presence in the area.
"If you have information on illegal drug use in your area, you can call us on 101 or report online. Alternatively you can contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”