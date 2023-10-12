Plain clothed and uniformed officers deployed to Portadown town centre to tackle illegal drugs and anti-social behaviour

Plain clothed and uniformed police officers took part in an operation in Portadown town centre targeting illegal drug use and anti-social behaviour.

It is not known at this stage if any arrests were made by the PSNI.

Plain clothed and uniformed PSNI officers were deployed to Portadown town centre to carry out an investigation into the use of illegal drugs and anti-social behaviour.

It is understood that the police operation involved quite a number of officers who were deployed across Portadown town centre. The use of illegal drugs the town centre has become more commonplace in recent years.

A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: “Last night officers from B section Armagh conducted an operation in Portadown town centre targeting the ongoing anti social behaviour and illegal drug use.

"Both plain clothes and uniform officers were deployed in the operation. We will continue to have a presence in the area.