Plane passenger who sexually assaulted cabin crew member is jailed for three months
Sean MacCullough (57), of Drumawillin Park, Ballycastle, committed the offence on October 11, 2021. A prosecutor previously told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that during the flight the defendant had asked the crew member for her phone number when he had been ordering alcohol.
The court heard she was taking payment and told the defendant that 'contactless' card payment would not work because the bill exceeded the limit. She indicated the defendant may have to put his card into the card machine and, the prosecutor said, MacCullough told her to come closer and he then whispered a lewd comment into her ear.
The prosecutor said as the crew member walked away "the defendant stood up and slapped the injured party on her bottom". The court had heard that when spoken to in the presence of the cabin crew manager, MacCullough stood up "held his hands up and apologised".
When interviewed by police in Northern Ireland, the defendant claimed he had been "arrested, held for three hours and fined by the Portuguese police and had been told that that was the end of the matter".
The prosecutor said the defendant could not show police in Northern Ireland any proof of arrest or a fine in Portugal. The prosecutor said police contacted the Portuguese authorities who confirmed they had not taken any action against the defendant. The court heard MacCullough was given a ten year "travel ban" from easyJet.
A defence barrister told the earlier court the defendant accepted his behaviour was "appalling" and had the "good sense" to apologise at the time. He said MacCullough was "ashamed" of his behaviour.
The lawyer said his client had struggled with "drugs and alcohol" and whilst on medication he should not have been drinking but he "fell in with a group of younger males whilst they were waiting to board the flight and he stupidly got carried away in terms of drink".
At court in January 2023, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she had considered jailing the defendant but that would not resolve his issues upon release and instead she put him on Probation for 18 months. MacCullough had also been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register.
He appeared back at the same court, via video link from prison, on Tuesday which heard the Probation Order had not been completed. The defendant told the court he is currently a sentenced prisoner with a release date of August 15 this year.
Regarding the plane incident, MacCullough told District Judge Nigel Broderick: "I was very drunk. I smacked the lady on the backside and I am very, very, remorseful."
At Tuesday's court, Judge Broderick said the facts were "quite startling". He said it was a "serious offence" and the defendant had been "fortunate" to receive Probation "for a sexual assault of this nature".
Judge Broderick said the defendant is now in custody which made it impossible to continue the Probation Order and he revoked it and replaced it with a three months prison term which he ordered to be served consecutive to his present sentence.