A factory worker who punched and broke the screen of a gambling machine in frustration after losing money, has been fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifty-two-year-old Antonio Da Cunha, from William Street in Dungannon, admitted a charge of criminal damage on July 22 last.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the incident had activated an 'attack alarm' to which police responded in the casino area of premises in Dungannon and arrested Da Cunha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Counsel prosecuting said the defendant told police that he knew why they were here and claimed the machine had been "taking my money."

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said the accused later made partial admission to the charge. She said the injured party estimated damage to the machine of between £300 and £600, but the prosecution had no receipt to show the amount.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant's action had been carried out in "sheer frustration."

Mr Nugent said the machine had been "eating his money" and the defendant had lost his temper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As he was being escorted from the premises by the manager, he had pushed him and that was the nature of the assault, Mr Nugent said.

The lawyer said the defendant wished to apologise and asked the court to give him credit for his early plea and clear record.

Making a compensation order for £200, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant that he ought not to have acted in the way that he did.