ABC councillors have called on officers to implement urgent measures to tackle anti-social behaviour at Lurgan Park ahead of the longer evenings which are likely to attract more unwanted incidents.

The matter was mentioned at a recent Environmental Services committee meeting with the relevant agenda item explaining: “Vandalism and anti-social behaviour remain a major challenge across the borough, particularly in relation to the council parks and play parks.

“Lurgan Park has been particularly affected, with the play park and pavilions being affected by vandalism, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

“A meeting was convened in Lurgan Park in November 2024 as a result of ongoing issues, to discuss the ASB and criminal damage.

ABC councillors are concerned about ongoing anti-social behaviour incidents at Lurgan Park. Credit: Google

“A number of the DEA members for Lurgan attended and asked for the council’s communications department to encourage the reporting of all ASB, including the low-level issues as this would often lead to other things.

“Councillors also asked officers to provide some feedback on current initiatives for dealing with ASB and to investigate security associated with the park, including CCTV and body-worn cameras for parks staff.

“Council facilitates an ASB working group which consists of staff from council (Parks, Community Development, PCSP, Sports Development, Communications) but also PSNI, Education Authority and Youth Justice Agency.

Ald Stephen Moutray. Credit: ABC Council

“This provides an opportunity to share information about ASB hotspots, so everyone is aware of current issues and concerns and a joint-up approach can be developed, where possible.

“Council also has three ASB Forums, but these are directed towards individuals rather than areas, however on occasion specific areas are discussed.

“The council employs four part-time and four casual community safety wardens who patrol a variety of areas across ABC borough. They are often the first to report issues, such as graffiti or vandalism, when they discover it on patrol.

“The park keepers offer a presence, and approach those causing issues on site and ask them to move on. If there is non-compliance from the perpetrator(s), then issues are reported through to the PSNI and/or management.

Cllr Jessica Johnston. Credit: ABC Council

“A protocol for reporting ASB has been produced and shared with front-line staff in council. An external guide was also produced, which has been printed as both leaflets and posters, advising residents on how to report ASB.

“When a group of young people involved in ASB can be identified, then they can be invited to take part in projects to divert them from ASB, and to educate them on the consequences of ASB, while promoting good citizenship.

“The play development officer inspects the play parks on a regular basis, as well as running play workshops and other related events. During the course of this work, children, young people and families are spoken to and educated on the importance of not damaging any of the play parks.

Suitable Locations

Cllr Mary O’Dowd. Credit: ABC Council

“Council officers recently met a representative from the PSNI ‘Design out Crime’ section to discuss the possibility of CCTV for Lurgan Park. Officers are currently considering suitable locations, options and costs, with a view to presenting a further report to committee later in the year.”

Speaking at the Environmental Services committee meeting, Alderman Stephen Moutray (DUP, Lurgan DEA) called for robust action: “We met as a cross-party group of councillors in Lurgan Park on November 11, and we certainly can’t say that the antisocial behaviour stopped in the interim.

“Right up until a couple of weeks ago there was sectarian graffiti on the play park. Thanks to the council staff who removed that.”

Referring to the various agencies involved in the ASB Working Group, the Lurgan DEA representative continued: “It’s made up of so many different groups, but on the ground we’re not seeing any change and we’re now in early March.

“What concerns me is the light nights are coming. Young folk are going to be out more often, so I would ask that officers get together, redouble their efforts, and let’s see if we can get some practical outcomes, because as an elected member to date I don’t really see any change that has happened since we met on November 11.”

Cllr Jessica Johnston (Alliance, Lagan River DEA) felt the installation of CCTV cameras should be given priority: “I just want to welcome the work of officers and PSNI. My colleague, Cllr Peter Lavery, also attended that meeting and found it really useful, but I think there does need to be action on the ground.

“The report talks about the potential for CCTV there. That could happen in the short term at a relative low cost. In comparison to what we spend on cleaning up the place after antisocial behaviour incidents take place, I think we can move ahead with that.

“We just need to see a little bit more action on the ground, but I think we’re getting there.”

Cllr Mary O’Dowd (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) expressed frustration in relation to the perceived lack of progress to date: “I totally agree with Alderman Moutray. I too was at that meeting, and I agree we can see very little that has progressed from then.

“I also was on a team’s meeting yesterday, and they mentioned that they were trying to get costing for security. Does council know anything about it? We’re coming into the light nights, and it’s going to get worse.”

Head of Climate, Parks & Sustainability, Claire Duddy acknowledged all of the issues raised: “Some very valid points there, and something which I will take on board and we’ll regroup with my colleagues, to see what else can be done.

“In relation to the security question, Cllr O’Dowd, that was part of a bigger alternative operating model piece, so it was looking at security council-wide. I’ll speak to my colleagues to see where that piece of work is at, and bring something back to a later committee.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter