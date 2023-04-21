Police noticed a strong smell of cannabis when they stopped a car containing four males at Bellshill Road, Castledawson, a court has heard.

Thomas Atkinson, a plumber, from Finvola Park, Dungiven, was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that police were operating a vehicle checkpoint at 2.55pm on September 27 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said on stopping a car they noticed a strong smell of cannabis inside the vehicle, and told the occupants that a search of themselves and the vehicle would be carried out.

Bishop Street Courhouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said during the search they found a holdall containing a glass jar with a quantity of herbal cannabis.

It was seized by officers and Atkinson admitted that it belonged to him, counsel added.

A defence solicitor said the defendant worked away from home alot and stressed that he had made a full admission to police at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Peter Magill told the defendant he would give him credit for his early plea.

He said that in some countries of the world cannabis was legal but it was not legal here and he should always bear that in mind.

Mr Magill warned him that cannabis can have a bad effect on some people and it can have a serious effect on their mental health.

The judge stated that in buying from dealers the defendant was also putting money into the pockets of paramilitaries or organised criminals.

