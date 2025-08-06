Police advice after reports of cold callers in Steeple Gardens, Antrim
Police in Antrim have received reports regarding possible cold callers in the vicinity of Steeple Gardens.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Patrols of the area have been carried out and continue; however, Police wish to advise residents to be cautious of cold callers.
"Check the credentials of any unsolicited callers. Genuine callers should be able to provide clear identification; report any suspicious activity to the PSNI via 101 or online.”
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org/.