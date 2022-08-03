A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Mahon Rd RPU have pursued a VW Golf in the Portadown area, assisted by police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and PSNI Air Support.

“The vehicle involved was located and seized. It will now undergo a forensic examination to identify the driver.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

Car seized by PSNI after chase through Portadown area last night.

-

One eyewitness said: “I saw this and we thought he was going to crash into us.”