Police air support used during car chase in Portadown area

Police air support was used as officers chased a car in the Portadown area yesterday, the PSNI has said.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 10:27 am

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Mahon Rd RPU have pursued a VW Golf in the Portadown area, assisted by police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and PSNI Air Support.

“The vehicle involved was located and seized. It will now undergo a forensic examination to identify the driver.”

Car seized by PSNI after chase through Portadown area last night.

One eyewitness said: “I saw this and we thought he was going to crash into us.”

It is not known at this stage if anyone has been arrested.