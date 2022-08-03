A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Mahon Rd RPU have pursued a VW Golf in the Portadown area, assisted by police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and PSNI Air Support.
“The vehicle involved was located and seized. It will now undergo a forensic examination to identify the driver.”
One eyewitness said: “I saw this and we thought he was going to crash into us.”
It is not known at this stage if anyone has been arrested.