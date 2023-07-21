Register
Police and Border Force conduct luggage searches for ‘large amounts of cash’ at Belfast International Airport

Detectives from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit and Ports Team, in partnership with UK Border Force, have been carrying out luggage searches at Belfast International Airport today (Friday).
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 21:37 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 21:38 BST

The searches were conducted with the help of "cash-detection” police dog, ‘Jess’.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “Along with Border Force, we’ve been engaging with passengers arriving into Belfast International Airport.

"We’ve been searching luggage, looking for suspiciously large amounts of cash that may be linked to illegal activity – namely, money laundering.

Police dog 'Jess' assisted with the search operation at the airport. Photo submitted by PSNIPolice dog 'Jess' assisted with the search operation at the airport. Photo submitted by PSNI
“No seizures were made today however we, along with our partners, remain committed to targeting the movement of cash generated by criminality, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact officers on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org