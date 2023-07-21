Detectives from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit and Ports Team, in partnership with UK Border Force, have been carrying out luggage searches at Belfast International Airport today (Friday).

The searches were conducted with the help of "cash-detection” police dog, ‘Jess’.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “Along with Border Force, we’ve been engaging with passengers arriving into Belfast International Airport.

"We’ve been searching luggage, looking for suspiciously large amounts of cash that may be linked to illegal activity – namely, money laundering.

Police dog 'Jess' assisted with the search operation at the airport. Photo submitted by PSNI

“No seizures were made today however we, along with our partners, remain committed to targeting the movement of cash generated by criminality, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact officers on 101.”