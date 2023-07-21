The searches were conducted with the help of "cash-detection” police dog, ‘Jess’.
Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “Along with Border Force, we’ve been engaging with passengers arriving into Belfast International Airport.
"We’ve been searching luggage, looking for suspiciously large amounts of cash that may be linked to illegal activity – namely, money laundering.
“No seizures were made today however we, along with our partners, remain committed to targeting the movement of cash generated by criminality, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact officers on 101.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org