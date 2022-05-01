Police appeal after arson attack on home in Ballycastle

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that police attended a report of a car on fire in the Ramoan Gardens area shortly after 3.15am, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“While extensive damage was caused to the car and a nearby house, thankfully the two people inside the house at the time were unharmed.

The scene of the arson at a home in Ramoan Gardens in Ballycastle where a car and a house were damaged.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however, this is being treating as an arson attack at this time,” said the spokesperson.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any CCTV footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 317 01/05/22.