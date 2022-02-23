At 1.30am, it was reported that a car was well alight at the entrance of the cul-de-sac.

Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze. Extensive damage was caused to the car.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 89 of 23/02/22.

Police are appealing for information following the report of a car set on fire in the Rosganna Drive area of Carrickfergus. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/PressEye

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/