Police appeal after early morning assault in Ballymena

Detectives are now appealing for information into the incident, which happened in the Orkney Drive area.

A PSNI spokesperson said that the assault had been reported to police at around 2.20am.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which police say are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Orkney Drive, Ballymena. Picture: Google.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 216 of 4/6/22.