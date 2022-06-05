Police appeal after early morning assault in Ballymena

Detectives are now appealing for information into the incident, which happened in the Orkney Drive area.
A PSNI spokesperson said that the assault had been reported to police at around 2.20am.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which police say are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 216 of 4/6/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/