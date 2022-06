Police are appealing for information relating to the incident on Sunday, June 5.

A spokesperson said: “Between 1.45am and 2.15am, police received a report of a male being assaulted and his vehicle being damaged in the area of Perry Street, Dungannon.

“It is believed a number of people may have been involved in this incident.

Perry Street, Dungannon. Picture: Google