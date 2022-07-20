Loading...

Police appeal after fire causes damage at V36

Police have launched an appeal for information after damage was caused at the V36 facility in Newtownabbey last night (Tuesday).

Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 2:43 pm

Urging anyone with information about the incident at the Church Road site to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Colleagues at Newtownabbey are seeking information from anyone who witnessed damage being caused to the synthetic grass pitch enclosure at V36 last night (July 19) at around 7.15pm when a fire was started on the surface as well as part of the enclosure.

“Anyone with information should make contact on telephone via 101, alternatively using the Crimestoppers charity on 0800555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

V36 Newtownabbey. (Pic by Google).