Police appeal after firearm found in Dungannon

Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery of a firearm in Dungannon.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 4:50 pm

The item was found on Monday (May 23) and has now been made safe.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “At around 10.15am, police received a report of a firearm having been discovered in the Brantry Road area.

“The item, believed to be a partially sawn-off shortgun, was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers before being taken away for further examination.

Brantry Road, Dungannon. Picture: Google

“Our enquires are continuing and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact us using the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 575 or 23/05/22.”

