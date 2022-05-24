Police appeal after firearm found in Dungannon

The item was found on Monday (May 23) and has now been made safe.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “At around 10.15am, police received a report of a firearm having been discovered in the Brantry Road area.

“The item, believed to be a partially sawn-off shortgun, was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers before being taken away for further examination.

Brantry Road, Dungannon. Picture: Google