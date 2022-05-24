Police appeal after firearm found in Dungannon

The item was found on Monday (May 23) and has now been made safe.
Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “At around 10.15am, police received a report of a firearm having been discovered in the Brantry Road area.
“The item, believed to be a partially sawn-off shortgun, was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers before being taken away for further examination.
“Our enquires are continuing and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact us using the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 575 or 23/05/22.”