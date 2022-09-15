Police appeal after firework thrown at Mallusk home
Police officers in Newtownabbey have launched an appeal for information after a firework was thrown at a property in Mallusk last night (Wednesday).
Police received a report that a firework had been thrown at a house in the Blackrock area of Mallusk yesterday evening (September 14).A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and no damage had been caused to the property.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area is asked to contact police on 10,1 quoting reference 1751.”