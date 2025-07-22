Police appeal after headstones damaged in Ballymena church graveyard
Commenting on the incident, PSNI’s Chief Inspector Tate said: “We received a report on Monday afternoon, July 21, that headstones had been smashed at a graveyard located on the Cushendall Road in the town.
“It was reported that a teenage male had entered the area to carry out this appalling act of criminal damage, before running off down the Cushendall Road shortly before 1.45pm.
“The damage caused to the graves shows a total lack of respect and is very upsetting for grieving loved ones, when a graveyard is meant to be a place for quiet reflection to pay respects.
“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would ask those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you have information that would help our investigation, to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 806 22/07/25.”
Chief Inspector Tate continued: “The young male is believed to have been wearing a white coat and had black hair, so this may help if you were in the area between 1pm and 2pm [on Monday, July 21].
“A report can also be submitted online using our non emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/8azv7.
Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
Crimestoppers is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.