Police have appealed for information after a report of criminal damage to headstones within a church graveyard in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the incident, PSNI’s Chief Inspector Tate said: “We received a report on Monday afternoon, July 21, that headstones had been smashed at a graveyard located on the Cushendall Road in the town.

“It was reported that a teenage male had entered the area to carry out this appalling act of criminal damage, before running off down the Cushendall Road shortly before 1.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The damage caused to the graves shows a total lack of respect and is very upsetting for grieving loved ones, when a graveyard is meant to be a place for quiet reflection to pay respects.

Police have appealed for information after a report of criminal damage to headstones within a church graveyard in Ballymena. Photo: PSNI

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would ask those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you have information that would help our investigation, to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 806 22/07/25.”

Chief Inspector Tate continued: “The young male is believed to have been wearing a white coat and had black hair, so this may help if you were in the area between 1pm and 2pm [on Monday, July 21].

“A report can also be submitted online using our non emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/8azv7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.