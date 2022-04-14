Police appeal after Hillsborough burglary

Detectives in Lisburn are investigating the report of the burglary at a residential property on the Kilwarlin Road in Hillsborough on Tuesday (April 12).

Detective Inspector Bell said: “We received a report that entry was gained to the property by two men at approximately 1pm.

“The homeowner had been outside at the rear of his property when he was alerted to a noise coming from the back of his home.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“He observed an unknown male standing at the back door and another unknown male who was standing in the hallway/kitchen area.

“When confronted by the homeowner, the males then left the area in a black coloured vehicle in the direction of Hillsborough.

“Thankfully nothing was taken in this instance and our investigation is underway. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time or who may have dashcam footage or noticed any suspicious activity to contact on 101 quoting reference number 1030 13/04/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/