Officiers are investigating a report of a red Ford Ranger pick-up travelling southbound on the M2 approaching Sandyknowes roundabout.

The vehicle is said to have undertook two vehicles using the hard shoulder before exiting towards Larne.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm.

