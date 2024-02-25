Police appeal after incident on M2 near Sandyknowes involving red Ford Ranger pick-up
Police are appealing for motorists who may have noticed an incident while travelling on the M2 on Saturday evening (February 24).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officiers are investigating a report of a red Ford Ranger pick-up travelling southbound on the M2 approaching Sandyknowes roundabout.
The vehicle is said to have undertook two vehicles using the hard shoulder before exiting towards Larne.
The incident happened shortly before 6pm.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1303 of 24/02/24.