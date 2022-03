A red Seat Leon was damaged after being hit by another vehicle on the Pond Park Road on March 3 at around 2.19pm.

The driver of the Seat was in a shop at the time and the driver of the other vehicle drove off without leaving any details.

A police spokesperson has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

The Pond Park Road, Lisburn. Picture: Google