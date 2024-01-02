Police appeal after New Year's Day incident at Newtownabbey service station
Police are appealing for information following a theft at a service station in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Monday).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Tuesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a theft which occurred at approximately 2.30pm on January 1 at the Spar Garage on Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.
"We’d be keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 1288 1/1/24.